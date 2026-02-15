Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $19.99 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.32.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:UNP opened at $260.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $265.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

