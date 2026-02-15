Reviewing Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) & TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 1.72% 2.17% 1.56% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 2 0 2 0 2.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vishay Precision Group and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vishay Precision Group presently has a consensus target price of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and TNR Technical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $307.20 million 1.91 $9.91 million $0.40 110.40 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells and force measurement transducers, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products; rolling force measuring load cell systems and pressure transmitters; web tension measurement load cells and systems; and optical strip width gages; and laser velocimeters for speed and length measurements and closed-loop crop optimization control systems for optimal strip cuts. The company also offers data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety testing; thermal-mechanical simulation systems for metallurgical research; and conditioning, data acquisition and control systems, as well as electronic displays, signal processors, microelectromechanical system sensors, cabling, system software, and communications software/hardware. Its products are used in industrial comprising waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries, as well as test and measurement, steel, medical, construction, agricultural, and consumer markets. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, APR, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

