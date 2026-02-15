Head to Head Analysis: Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) and Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA)

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) and Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Profusa and Nanovibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profusa N/A N/A -880.32% Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Profusa and Nanovibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

9.8% of Profusa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Profusa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Profusa and Nanovibronix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profusa N/A N/A -$8.71 million ($2.23) -0.90 Nanovibronix $2.56 million 1.20 -$3.70 million ($41.74) -0.07

Nanovibronix has higher revenue and earnings than Profusa. Profusa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nanovibronix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profusa has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nanovibronix beats Profusa on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profusa

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

About Nanovibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

