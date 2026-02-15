GenTrust LLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 171.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

