GenTrust LLC Purchases 10,091 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BIL stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

