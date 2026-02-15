GenTrust LLC Has $12.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4%

VNQ stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $95.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

