GenTrust LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned 0.12% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 8,533.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 76,288 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BKLC stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.79 and its 200-day moving average is $128.59.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3923 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.