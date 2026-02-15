GenTrust LLC Raises Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $724,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 833,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 465.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 104,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 86,037 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 723,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,283,000 after acquiring an additional 232,130 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1872 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

