GenTrust LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 410.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $538,021,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,834,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,025 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,000 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,718,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

QQQM opened at $247.83 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.