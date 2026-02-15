GenTrust LLC Sells 18,949 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $42,071,000. Croban grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Croban now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 522,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 138,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $60.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

