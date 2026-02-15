GenTrust LLC Purchases 17,057 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 266.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $48.40 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1044 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index. The Index tracks publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds and pre-refunded bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.