Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 140,479 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $198.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.82.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

