Insider Selling: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Sells $1,590,237.04 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) EVP Tarrant Sibley sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $1,590,237.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,266.52. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of HAS stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -119.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target boost — Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its Hasbro price target to $120 (from $90) and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s rebound and implying meaningful upside. Monness Crespi price-target note

Analyst upgrade/price-target boost — Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its Hasbro price target to $120 (from $90) and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s rebound and implying meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and momentum — Hasbro posted a sizeable beat (Q report: $1.51 EPS vs. $0.99 expected; revenue $1.45B vs. $1.26B) and hit a one‑year high after the results, validating stronger-than-expected demand and improving top-line momentum. Earnings beat / 1-year high

Earnings and momentum — Hasbro posted a sizeable beat (Q report: $1.51 EPS vs. $0.99 expected; revenue $1.45B vs. $1.26B) and hit a one‑year high after the results, validating stronger-than-expected demand and improving top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights growth drivers — CEO Chris Cocks emphasized Wizards of the Coast, hobby gaming, and digital initiatives as accelerating growth levers in recent interviews, supporting investor confidence in sustainable revenue expansion. AOL CEO interview Yahoo Finance video

Management highlights growth drivers — CEO Chris Cocks emphasized Wizards of the Coast, hobby gaming, and digital initiatives as accelerating growth levers in recent interviews, supporting investor confidence in sustainable revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: New product/licensing catalysts — Hasbro is rolling out collectible/collector-focused releases (Marvel Legends “Secret Wars” figures and new Black Series Mandalorian & Grogu figures), which support short-term revenues and licensing strength. Marvel Legends figures Mandalorian & Grogu figures

New product/licensing catalysts — Hasbro is rolling out collectible/collector-focused releases (Marvel Legends “Secret Wars” figures and new Black Series Mandalorian & Grogu figures), which support short-term revenues and licensing strength. Positive Sentiment: Content monetization push — Hasbro Entertainment and Animaj launched “Lumee” to rethink monetization of kids’ content online, signaling efforts to diversify digital revenue and increase lifetime value from IP. Lumee launch

Content monetization push — Hasbro Entertainment and Animaj launched “Lumee” to rethink monetization of kids’ content online, signaling efforts to diversify digital revenue and increase lifetime value from IP. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent entries show a large increase but report 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio; this looks like a data glitch and doesn’t provide a meaningful short-sentiment signal today.

Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent entries show a large increase but report 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio; this looks like a data glitch and doesn’t provide a meaningful short-sentiment signal today. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuit risk — A new suit accuses Hasbro of overprinting Magic: The Gathering cards, which could raise legal costs, regulatory scrutiny, or fan/retailer pushback if it advances; monitor legal developments for potential financial or reputational impact. Lawsuit article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.