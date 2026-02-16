NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Quilter Plc’s 2nd Largest Position

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.9% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $404,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain constructive: several firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy ratings ahead of NVIDIA’s upcoming earnings, reinforcing expectations for strong revenue from AI data-center demand. Nvidia price target boosted on positive earnings setup ahead of GTC event
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying in filings (e.g., Cardano Risk Management and Haverford Trust additions) signals continued conviction from some big holders, providing a structural bid under the stock. Fund Update: 70,283,539 NVIDIA (NVDA) shares added to Cardano Risk Management B.V. portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain strong — NVIDIA is widely expected to hit very large data-center revenue targets driven by Blackwell shipments and data-center capex, supporting long-term earnings upside. Will Data Center Unit Help NVIDIA Reach Its $65B Q4 Revenue Goal?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro is mixed but not hostile — CPI came in roughly as expected, so inflation-driven rate shocks are not the primary driver of today’s move. CPI Increased in Line With Expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported plans to lease a Nevada data center financed via high-yield debt raise financing/strategy questions for some investors, but detail is limited so the market impact is unclear. Nvidia to lease Nevada data center financed by junk bonds: report
- Negative Sentiment: Customer diversification headlines: Arista’s CEO said deployments are shifting away from near-100% NVIDIA to a meaningful share using AMD, signaling competitors are gaining traction in some workloads — a clear near-term headwind for NVDA sentiment. Nvidia’s stock is down and AMD is up. The culprit may be Arista.
- Negative Sentiment: Big customers and AI firms are publicly pursuing chip diversification (reports on OpenAI exploring alternatives), which increases competitive risk and can pressure sentiment even if NVIDIA remains the market leader. AI firms like OpenAI seek Nvidia alternatives
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/export concerns resurfaced after a U.S. lawmaker hinted at restrictions on AI chip sales to China, creating uncertainty around a material end market and weighing on the stock. Nvidia (NVDA) Slides as U.S. Lawmaker Hints at AI Chip Sales to China
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term profit-taking and “crowded trade” unwinding in semiconductors contributed to selling pressure after a strong multi-week run; this technical/flow-driven selling can amplify any negative headline. Nvidia stock tumbles over 2%: why investors are booking profits
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and some fund trims have been reported recently, which can add to near-term caution even though institutional activity is mixed. Nvidia insiders dump over $100 million of NVDA stock since 2026 started
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
