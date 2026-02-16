NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Quilter Plc’s 2nd Largest Position

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.9% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $404,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

