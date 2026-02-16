Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $95.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.