RTX (NYSE:RTX) VP Sells $1,637,776.80 in Stock

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) VP Kevin Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RTX stock opened at $199.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $268.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.82. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $206.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Positive Sentiment: Operational/contract news — RTX reportedly demonstrated systems that downed drone swarms during Army trials, a clear commercial/technical win for its defense business that could support future contracts and backlog. Read More.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,452,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 121.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,693,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

