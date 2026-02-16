KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 504,934 shares in the company, valued at $105,026,272. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $198.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

