Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 446,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 123,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.85 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

