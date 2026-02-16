Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
In other news, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.
Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.
In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.
