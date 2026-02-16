MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Melius Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.85 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.72 and a 200 day moving average of $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

