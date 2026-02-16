Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,390 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $202.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.