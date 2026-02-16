National Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 504,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,026,272. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%
AMZN stock opened at $198.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum and cloud demand remain a structural support for AMZN; analysts point to expanding AI and cloud revenues that underpin long‑term growth. AWS Momentum Supports Amazon.com
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s minority stake in BETA Technologies and other strategic bets could boost logistics/sustainability optionality and have drawn analyst interest as long‑term strategic wins. Amazon Bets Big on BETA
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon‑backed X‑Energy secured a U.S. nuclear fuel license — a long‑dated infrastructure win that could help power data centers and reduce energy costs for AWS over time. X‑Energy Secures Nuclear Fuel License
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy continues to expand same‑day delivery to thousands more cities — a near‑term revenue/market‑share positive for the retail segment. Amazon Pharmacy Same‑Day Expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional activity: several managers (e.g., PRIMECAP, Egerton) have recently increased stakes, signaling conviction from long‑term holders. PRIMECAP Boosts Amazon Stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s satellite/LEO program advanced with a multi‑satellite Ariane 6 launch — a strategic long‑term investment but cash‑intensive today. Ariane 6 Launches Amazon LEO Satellites
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets (New Street cut its target but left a buy rating), reflecting mixed near‑term views while maintaining longer‑term upside. New Street Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment pressure: multiple outlets report AMZN entered a bear market and just hit its worst multi‑day losing streak in nearly 20 years as investors punish heavy capex and rotate out of big tech. Worst Losing Streak / Bear Market
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are explicitly worried about the ~$200B AI capex plan (and the broader $700B hyperscaler capex wave) — concerns center on cash flow, near‑term returns and multiple compression. Mag 7 CapEx Wave
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational and regulatory noise: Ring’s Super Bowl ad backlash led Amazon’s Ring to cancel a Flock Safety partnership, and Italian tax authorities conducted searches in a new probe — both add short‑term headline risk. Ring Ad Backlash / Flock Cancellation Italian Tax Probe
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- URGENT: Sell this stock immediately
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.