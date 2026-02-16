National Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 504,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,026,272. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

AMZN stock opened at $198.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

