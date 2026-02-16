RTX (NYSE:RTX) Insider Sells $3,490,677.32 in Stock

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) insider Shane Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RTX opened at $199.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $206.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 287,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,368,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Volterra Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Operational/contract news — RTX reportedly demonstrated systems that downed drone swarms during Army trials, a clear commercial/technical win for its defense business that could support future contracts and backlog. Read More.

Market noise from consumer GPU headlines — multiple tech/gaming stories about "RTX" GPUs (reviews, deals, even isolated product failures) refer to Nvidia's RTX GPU brand, not RTX Corporation; expect short‑term headline noise but no direct impact on RTX's aerospace & defense fundamentals. Example: GPU reviews and deals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares at ~$201.30 (≈$1.64M), reducing his holding by ~23%.

Insider selling — Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares at ~$199.16 (~$3.49M). Large insider sales like these can pressure near‑term sentiment even if they're for personal reasons.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

