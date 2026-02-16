Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Stock Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,896 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $426,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY opened at $156.75 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.87.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.The company had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,413,024.36. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.17.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

