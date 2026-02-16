NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.85 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

