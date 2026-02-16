WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,450 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 52,825 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 304,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

QGRW stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,356,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after buying an additional 1,317,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 142.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,721,000 after purchasing an additional 908,416 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 15,576.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 723,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after acquiring an additional 718,849 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,212,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,749,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,043,000 after buying an additional 407,979 shares in the last quarter.

The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

