TransUnion $TRU Stake Lowered by Crow s Nest Holdings LP

Crow s Nest Holdings LP lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up about 6.2% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $29,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in TransUnion by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In related news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $371,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,722. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,612.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,818 shares of company stock worth $663,883 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

