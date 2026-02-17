7,958 Shares in Lennar Corporation $LEN Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore lowered shares of Lennar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $106.38.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

