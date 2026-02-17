Founders Financial Alliance LLC Trims Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. $OXLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 76.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 173,171 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1,520.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 557,996 shares during the period. North Ground Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at about $6,771,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Transce3nd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 63.3% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 415,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 160,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,516,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 152,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

OXLC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $890.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.4%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

