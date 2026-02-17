Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 13,091 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 263.3% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,575 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Dynamic Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after buying an additional 45,731 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 579,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 87,865 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

