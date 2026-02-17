Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 25,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.80, a PEG ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

