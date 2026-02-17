Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 402,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

