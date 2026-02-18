18,804 Shares in Cintas Corporation $CTAS Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

Get Cintas alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 4.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.79. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.