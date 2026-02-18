First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $136.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.54%.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

