18,973 Shares in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares $TSMX Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $842,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 85.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 72.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 1.2%

TSMX opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $74.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $350.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 7.50.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2624 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares’s payout ratio is -18.32%.

The Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMX was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

