Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,830 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 660.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,547.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 167.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.32. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $160.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $626,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,285.65. The trade was a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $1,994,885.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,828.81. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.