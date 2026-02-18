Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,530 Shares of Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 41.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.32 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.07%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $89.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

In other Comerica news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $837,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,038.95. This represents a 64.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $980,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,419.54. This represents a 29.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,538. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating as Comerica Bank. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial solutions to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its principal business activities encompass commercial banking services—such as treasury management, lending, and international trade finance—alongside retail banking products like deposit accounts, consumer loans, and credit cards. In addition, Comerica provides wealth management and trust services, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions to support clients’ complex financial needs.

Established in Detroit in 1849 as the Detroit Savings Fund Institute, Comerica has evolved over more than 170 years to become a regional banking leader.

