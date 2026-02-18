LSV Asset Management Sells 3,600 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $184.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $190.98. The company has a market cap of $286.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

