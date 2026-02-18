LSV Asset Management Sells 1,400 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,346,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in McKesson by 150.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,386 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McKesson by 56.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,109,000 after acquiring an additional 446,060 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in McKesson by 45.6% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 833,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,977,000 after purchasing an additional 261,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 68.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,441,000 after purchasing an additional 257,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $946.46 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $585.22 and a 1-year high of $971.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $845.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $792.02. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

