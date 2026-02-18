VICI Properties (VICI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $1.0125 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,619,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,165,000 after buying an additional 1,080,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,347,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,113,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,993,000 after acquiring an additional 90,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,923,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,538,000 after purchasing an additional 739,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31,134.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,218,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185,477 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

