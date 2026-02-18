Grifols (GRFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

Grifols Price Performance

GRFS stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Grifols has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grifols by 127.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grifols from $10.30 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, Inc (NASDAQ: GRFS) is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital supplies. With a core focus on immunotherapy and transfusion medicine, the company harnesses human plasma proteins to create therapies that treat a wide range of bleeding disorders, immunodeficiencies and neurological conditions. Grifols also supplies reagents and diagnostic instruments for transfusion centers and clinical laboratories, alongside intravenous solutions and medical devices for hospital use.

The company operates three main business units.

