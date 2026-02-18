Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Stock Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total transaction of $535,766.16. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $949,940. This trade represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,551 shares of company stock worth $12,117,502. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PH stock opened at $1,010.01 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $1,014.66. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $926.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $829.20.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $941.00 to $965.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $990.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.