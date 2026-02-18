HCI Group (HCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $232.3560 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI stock opened at $159.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $115.65 and a 1 year high of $210.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average of $177.02. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 557.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in HCI Group by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HCI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.67.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

Featured Stories

