TKO Group (TKO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $1.0244 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $218.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 119.54%.

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 14,363 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $2,901,038.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,914,432. The trade was a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,916,068.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 119,566 shares in the company, valued at $24,069,831.46. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,224 shares of company stock worth $34,103,832. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

