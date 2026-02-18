Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New $888,000 Investment in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares $AMZD

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 13.07% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZD opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.