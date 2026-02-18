California Water Service Group (CWT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,738,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,634,000 after buying an additional 462,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5,365.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 361,339 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

