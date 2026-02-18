SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect SEACOR Marine to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SEACOR Marine has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SMHI. Wall Street Zen lowered SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of SEACOR Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEACOR Marine currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 75.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings’ offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

See Also

