Atria Investments Inc Sells 29,074 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,074 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,978,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,041.25. This trade represents a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $1,506,320.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,757.53. This trade represents a 53.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

