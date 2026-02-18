Atria Investments Inc Sells 9,411 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 142,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

