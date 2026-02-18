Wabash National Corporation $WNC Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Wabash National worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 55.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.5%

Wabash National stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $478.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.67. Wabash National Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 13.71%.Wabash National’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wabash National from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $9.00 target price on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wabash National

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.